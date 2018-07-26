Morning Mix Family Meeting

Barry and his wife are still at odds about something that happened to them last week.

Mandy had to work on the day when Build-A-Bear was having their Pay-Your-Age Sale, so Barry was in charge of taking their kid to stand in line.

When Barry arrived with their son, Nick, he saw the line was so long, he didn’t even think they would be able to get into the store before it closed. Mandy is livid because this would have been a great way to save money.

Who's side are you on #TeamBarry or #TeamPaula