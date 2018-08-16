Morning Mix Family Meeting!

Husband (Chad) and wife (Katie) are still at odds over an incident that happened to them last week. They took their three kids to Six Flags in San Antonio. Katie’s sister, Mary, also brought her husband and two kids. And to make it a FULL family occasion, Katie’s mother and her brother, Don, drove to San Antonio too. But the plans changed. Katie’s mom drove Mary. And Don decided to bring his girlfriend in his car. They all arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon and stayed at a hotel. Don went with his girlfriend to go to the Alamo. Dinnertime came, so the entire group (minus Don and his girlfriend) went out to dinner. When Don came back to the hotel and realized that everyone had left without him, he got angry. Don sent profanity-laced texts to everyone (saying no one in their family ever thinks of him) and then drove back to Houston without his mom! Because Mary’s family was staying for the whole weekend, Chad and Katie had to drive her mom home in their TRUNK because the kids’ car seats took up the whole back row!!! Chad is mad because no one is calling out Don for his selfish, angry, impulsive decision to ditch his own mother in San Antonio.

Whose team are you on?

Team Chad?

Team Katie?

If you have a family meeting you would like us to solve, e-mail [email protected].