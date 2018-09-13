Morning Mix Family Meeting

Husband (Fletcher) and wife (Audrey) are still at odds about something that happened in their neighborhood last week. The neighbor behind their house, who they really don’t know that well, has an outdoor sound system. Fletcher and Audrey didn’t realize they even had that sound system until last Sunday afternoon when the music came on AT FULL VOLUME and stayed on all night. At first, they just tried to ignore the music but when 9 pm arrived, Audrey went around the block to ask them to turn it down. Except no one answered the door. Around 11 pm, Fletcher got angry the music was still on, so he looked over the fence and saw no one was even home. So he took a pair of scissors, jumped the fence, and cut the wires to all the speakers on their sound system! Audrey is freaking out the police is going to figure out who did it.

