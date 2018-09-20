Morning Mix Family Meeting

Husband (Nick) and wife (Linda) are still at odds about something that happened last week. Linda’s sister is married. Her father in law, Carlos, is a contractor. Nick and Linda just bought a new home. Linda’s sister thought it would be a GREAT idea to have her father in law come to look at their house to see what work might be needed. Nick doesn’t think ANYTHING needs to be done. When Nick was at work, Linda hired Carlos to do some work to the house. Not only did the total price DOUBLE from what he said it would cost, but they didn’t finish before they moved in. Nick thinks they should tell Linda’s sister how badly things went, but Linda doesn’t want to.

Whose team are you on? #TeamNick #TeamLinda