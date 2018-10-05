Morning Mix Family Meeting

If you have a marital problem you want our help on, e-mail [email protected]

Today we have Carmen and Vince.

They are arguing because Carmen leaves a mess after and while she cooks and Vince is tired of cleaning up after her. Carmen is tired of being treated like a child because she doesn't get a chance to clean up before Vince is right behind her.

This time Vince is furious about her heating up food in the toaster oven and leaving behind "Toaster Cheese" .