Morning Mix Family Meeting

October 5, 2018
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
If you have a marital problem you want our help on, e-mail [email protected]

Today we have Carmen and Vince.

They are arguing because Carmen leaves a mess after and while she cooks and Vince is tired of cleaning up after her. Carmen is tired of being treated like a child because she doesn't get a chance to clean up before Vince is right behind her.

This time Vince is furious about her heating up food in the toaster oven and leaving behind "Toaster Cheese" .

 

 

