Morning Mix Family Meeting

Tabitha and David moved to Houston so they could be closer to Tabitha’s extended family. She has a cousin (Samantha) who she grew up with, but they lost touch for years. Now that they moved back, Tabitha expected to rekindle her relationship. However, Samantha wasn’t really going out of her way to do things together. Finally, after the last 8 months, Samantha reached out and invited herself over to their house to hang out. Tabitha immediately said yes, even though she had plans with David that night. David is mad that she canceled their plans.

Who's team are you on?

#TeamDavid

#TeamTabitha