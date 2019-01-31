Morning Mix Family Meeting

Alexandria and Steven have an 11-year-old son. Steven works full time in a very stressful job.

Here's Steven's side:

My wife texts me while I’m in our quarterly meeting. All the text said was “Call immediately.” So I wrote back “is everything okay? I’m in a meeting.” She says “just FaceTime our son then.” So I’m thinking this must be pretty serious. I excused myself out of the meeting, thinking it’s important. The big deal “couldn’t wait a single second” news was that our son had broken up with his girlfriend. He’s 11, so I was like “that’s it???” I mean, who thinks they are gonna end up with their 5th-grade girlfriend? I’m pretty sure he’s gonna make it through this one! But now Alexandria is furious at me for, as she called it, “blowing him off.” But I’m the one who should be mad because she made me leave the meeting.

Is your 11-year-old's son break-up a family emergency?

