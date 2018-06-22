Morning Mix Family Meeting: Do You Check The Eggs?

Husband (Michael) and wife (Kat) are still at odds about something that happened to them last week. Michael and Kat have been married for five years. Michael admits that he IS nitpicky but there are certain things that should be done when money is being spent. When Michael goes to the grocery store, he always makes sure there are no cracked eggs in the container. Kat NEVER checks this, so there are always one or two eggs in a dozen that are unusable. Two weeks ago, Kat came back with eggs and FOUR of the 12 were broken because she didn’t check. So last week at a party, Michael asked all their friends if they check the eggs when they are at the store. EVERY one of their friends said they do that! But Kat got mad at Michael for embarrassing her in front of their friends.

You all found Kat at fault. She should absolutely check the eggs. She had to apologize and she had TO MEAN IT!