The Morning Mix Favorite Holidays

And it turns out they don't like each other's favorites!

June 28, 2019
It was pretty simple: The Morning Mix asked "what's your favorite holiday?" But in a surprise twist, for each favorite holiday, at least one member of the show HATED it."

Geoff's favorite is Thanksgiving, Lauren made a face.

Sarah's favorite is July 4th, Geoff is NOT a fan of fireworks being lit at 1am three days after (which always happens).

Lauren's favorite is Halloween, and Sarah went OFF!

Here's the photographic evidence of why she has a chip on her shoulder about Halloween:

And here's Sarah and Lauren being happy on the Fourth...

