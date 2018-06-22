The New Strategy For Success: Fake It

It's not important if you're good at your job. It's just important that you make everyone else think you're good at your job.

A new study at the New York Post found that "faking it 'til you make it" really does work.

The researchers talked to 2,000 people who are successful in their careers, and 66% of them say that at some point on the way up, they had to "fake it to make it."

But that didn't mean, like, lying on a resume or anything like that. The main thing they did was project confidence, even when they weren't really sure what they were doing.

And the majority wore clothes that made them look more professional, which helped them get ahead in their careers.