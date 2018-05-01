New Trend "Helicopter Children"

Helicopter children are adult children who are trying to take-over their parents lives. They are trying to control their driving, medications, diet and so on.

In Sarah's case her mother has a tendency NOT to answer her phone and it drives Sarah and her sister, Jennifer, crazy! So they installed find my friend on her phone and they can both track exactly where she is. This wasn't such a problem when she had a land line but she never has her ringer on her phone and as a result, Sarah and her sister worry.

They were certain this was a brilliant idea but others seem to think it's a bit over the line.

Especially because their mom is still working full-time, and other than the number on her license, you would never know that she is older.

Is this too far? Or brilliant?