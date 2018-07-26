When author Claire McGarry was dating her now-husband John, she started a Wednesday night tradition. It was "No Compromise Date Nights."

Claire had felt her past relationship had failed because she would defer to the other person's interests, sacrificing herself in the process.

“My brainstorm went like this: Each Wednesday, the planner of the date would alternate. Rule #1 was: There was no consulting the other, and no compromising at all! In fact, we kept the plan a secret; the other didn't find out what the evening had in store until it unfolded.

Having a hunch that we were similar people at heart, yet having very different interests on the surface, I knew instinctively that each of us was going to plan events the other didn't like. Wanting John to appreciate what I planned meant I had to appreciate what he planned. So Rule #2 was: The other person couldn't complain. In fact, we had to pretend to be enjoying ourselves, even if we weren't. I knew the relationship had real potential when John agreed to my rules. So began our magical courtship.”

John went salsa dancing, attended a performance by a mime, and walked a labyrinth on a moonlit night. Meanwhile, Claire went to a Celtics game, mountain-biked through the woods, and hit golf balls at a driving range.

“Other times, we planned date nights all about the other person, to show how much we cared. John put aside his own biases and took me to the Boston Pops and the Van Gogh exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts. After I had mentioned I loved drive-in movies as a kid, he found one two hours away, and off we went.

For my part, I took John to an outdoor reggae concert and invested the dreaded physical energy it took to go cross-country skiing. Knowing he'd been obsessed with Bugs Bunny since childhood, I found a Bugs Bunny Film Festival in Boston and took him. I can't tell you how great it was watching the joy on his face as vintage Bugs Bunny cartoons played on the big screen.”

No compromise dating must have worked! It led to a marriage and children! So, the circumstances have just changed a bit.

“For Rule #1, rather than spending time further discovering each other's interests, we're discovering our kids' interests instead. For Rule #2, when we attend the slew of events and activities for our kids, we can't complain, and we have to pretend to enjoy them.”

Would you incorporate these rules into your life? We’re talking about it on The Morning Mix!