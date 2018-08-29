Old Wives' Tales That Are Totally Fake

Over the weekend, my wife Jillian and I looked a bunk beds for our four year old son. It was NOT an easy trip to the furniture store. She is convinced that bunk beds collapse and injure children ALL THE TIME. In reality, that’s just a lie that moms made up back in the 1950s so their sons would stop asking to have bunk beds! So she had me shaking the beds to see if there stable. And we had to cross off any bunk beds that were "too loose."

We finally ended up “thinking about” one particular bunk bed. But Jillian didn't want to buy it on site. So, we had to "think about it" for 48 hours. When she finally said it was okay to buy, they were sold out of them!

What old wives’ tale are you certain is true even though it isn’t?