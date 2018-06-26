The Panic When You Can't Find Your Child

My family went to take our family picture at the department store. After we got the pictures taken, my wife Jillian was reviewing them on the computer while I took the kids to look in the kids department. Charlie needed his shoe tied. By the time I tied it (while holding Sarah Jean Sheen at the same time), my older daughter Gladys was gone. And I couldn’t find her.

Jillian saw the panicked look on my face so we started running around the store trying to find her. We even got the store to make an announcement to help find her. The family waiting in line after us at the picture place fanned out to try to help. It seemed like 30 minutes even though it was probably under 5 minutes!

Finally, I found her in a totally different part of the store (she was totally fine by the way). My wife was in tears, so Gladys also started to get upset.

This isn't anything new in the world. In fact, it’s something every parent has had happen to them. When were you most panicked?