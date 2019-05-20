Parental Confidential She's On Meds!
Her son is so out of control, her doctors gave her heart medicine!
May 20, 2019
This could have been a little sad, but we are glad this mom got some meds from her doctor.
We had another mom share a story about her preteen son changing the order of the monogrammed mugs at the fancy store. You can probably guess what he spelled out before she finishes the story!
When you're a dad, you worry about your daughter. But you probably didn't think kisses would be a concern...until now.