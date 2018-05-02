Parents Alert: Dressing Inappropriately For Prom Isn't Just About Too Tight Or Too Short
How much should parents be responsible for how their kids dress for events like prom?
People are accusing an 18-year-old high school senior of cultural appropriation and racism because she wore a traditional Chinese dress. She told INSIDER that she didn't intend to be racist and she wore the dress because she liked the way it looks.
