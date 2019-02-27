Parents Are You Aware Of The Momo Challenge?
Police Have Issued A Warning To Parents
February 27, 2019
According to Rollingstone.com
"Momo allegedly targets young children by encouraging them to text a number on WhatsApp, which then sends them instructions to complete a series of increasingly bizarre and dangerous tasks from watching a horror movie to engaging in self-harm to taking their own lives. "
There are also reports that this is not just popping up on WhatsApp but also in kid-friendly YouTube videos.