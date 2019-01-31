Parents Check Your Medicine Cabinets

Parents if you have infant liquid ibuprofen you may wanna check your labels because some are being recalled because they may contain dangerously high concentrations of the drug.

According to NBC News this is what has been recalled.

The recall of an infant pain reliever has been expanded over worries that the over-the-counter medication may contain dangerously high concentrations of ibuprofen. https://t.co/QL8CLhBaVq — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2019

Walmart sells the recalled product under the “Equate” label and the National Drug Code (NDC) 49035-125-23; the products being withdrawn have the lot numbers 00717005A, 00717009A, 00717015A and 00717024A on their label.

CVS offers it under the “CVS Health” label, with the recalled products bearing the NCD number 59779-925-23 and the lot numbers 4718, 00717006A and 00717024A.

At Family Dollar, it's sold under the “Family Wellness” label with the NCD 55319-250-23 and lot number 00717024A.

For more information about the recall, consumers can call Tris-Pharma at 732-940-0358, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. Eastern- 5 p.m. Pacific.