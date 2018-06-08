Pasadena Wife's Plea Scores Husband A Kidney

For four years a Pasadena Man has been searching for a kidney and finally, a please from his wife on her car window they have found a match.

Steven Stockton is a 42-year-old father of two teenagers and all he wants is to live long enough to watch them grow up. He told Fox 26 "I want to see both of my kids graduate from high school and college. That’s the only thing I want in life. And I can’t do that if I can’t be here".

His wife admits that when she put the plea on her car two years ago she didn't know if anyone would respond but now the message has been spread all over the world!

Now it looks like they have finally found a match!

Great news to kick off your weekend!