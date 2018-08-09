People Are Actually Using Their Vacation Days Now

It's most Americans' nightmare at work. Go on vacation, worry about some vulture swooping in, stealing our job, and leaving us out on the streets.

According to a new study, Americans used an average of 17.2 vacation days last year. That's the most since 2010.

People in Colorado, Virginia, and Arizona took the most days off and people in Montana, Delaware, and Rhode Island took the fewest.

Texas is 17th. Why? Full results here!