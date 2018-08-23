Pink Stops Concert To Hug Girl Whose Mom Recently Died

Pink was performing her show in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday when she looked up and saw sign being held by a 14-year-old girl.

The sign read:

“My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!”

Pink read the sign aloud to everyone and immediately got off the stage found Leah and gave her a hug.

Pink also took two selfies with the young fan who had bought the tickets for her mom and her to see the show but that previous show had been cancelled so Leah and her mom never got to go. However, Leah said that pink told her ‘Oh don’t cry, you look so pretty. Everything’s going to be okay.’