This Pint-Sized Cypress Cheerleader Has Gone Viral!

Check Out 4-Year-Old Kynzee Bryan

January 10, 2019
Features
Houston
Sarah Pepper
This video was posted to Facebook Monday, and by last night it had more than 1.3 million views.

Kynzee's mother was a cheerleader and admits that her daughter is "talented". 

Her coach at Prodigy All-Stars in Cypress told KHOU that she is a “ 4-year-old prodigy. Everyone walks in here and immediately, their eyes go to her and they’re just like...look at that girl!”

When Kynzee started cheering she was still in diapers and was so small she was wearing American Girl Doll clothes. Look at her now! 

Cypress Cheerleader

