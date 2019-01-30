Poem Sarah Pepper's Mom Wrote For Her

My mom wrote poems for all of her children for their graduations. This is a clip of mine.

It seems like only yesterday...on a snowy January morn,

A miracle, God's greatest gift, my middle child was born.

I smiled at her and she smiled back, I brushed her long black curls, I prayed for wisdom and compassion to guide this little girl.

I sang to her, read Puff and Toot, and rocked her through the night....

Then, when she was two years old, with hands upon her hips, she announced she would go to school....I smiled and bit my lips.

But I don't want to let you go, your only two years, old, ....you answered Jennifer will be there, "She's four years old you know."

Miss Mattie and Miss Betty, will teach me lots of things

She started growing up then, right before my very eyes, taught me life's exciting, full of wonder and surprise.

Time became my enemy, in a battle, I could not win, our children aren't possessions, in time they're our best friends.

And so my dearest Sarah, when you claim I love Jennifer or Andrew most, just remember another middle child...Father, SON and Holy Ghost.