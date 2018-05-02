Posting a Daily Selfie Is Good For Your Mental Health?

The New York Post reports that according to a new study out of England, taking a photo every day and posting it on social media improves your wellbeing.

The researchers focused on selfies, but they say that it works for any photo.

Why? They found when you stop what you're doing to take a photo and then share it with the world, it keeps you motivated, sharp, and engaged with your friends. So you feel less lonely, and more in tune with the rest of the world.

So get that phone out and snap away!!!