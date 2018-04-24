Prepping For This Weekends BP MS150
I have had the pleasure of riding the BP MS150 five times. I am so sad to miss the ride this year but wishing all the best to those who are heading out to La Grange and then on to Austin.
If you are first time rider. I understand your nerves. I have been there. Training is obviously a huge part of this but one mistake I made my first year what when it came to packing.
Here is what the BP MS150 website says you should be packing.
Luggage Requirements:
Each rider is allowed 2 pieces of luggage
Each luggage piece may weigh no more than 25 pounds
Place the luggage tag(s) from your rider packet on your luggage
Include personal tags with name and cell phone number on your luggage
Packing List
On the Route:
Helmet – REQUIRED to participate
Rider Numbers and wristband – REQUIRED to participate
Padded cycling shorts and jersey
Cycling gloves and shoes
Sunglasses, lip balm, and sunscreen
Tire patch kit, spare tubes, and CO2 cartridges or hand pump
Medical insurance card
Identification (driver's license)
Emergency cash and credit card
Water bottles or hydration pack
Jacket/rain poncho
Camera
Overnight Bag:
Personal size tent (optional)
Sleeping bag and pillow
Travel alarm clock
Towel, soap, and shampoo for shower
Toiletries, including medications
Change of clothes for Saturday afternoon and evening
Plastic cover for bike seat on Saturday night
Cycling shorts, jersey, etc. for Sunday
Change of clothes for bus ride home
Comfortable shoes
This is a great list! Also, don't forget sunscreen. Drink water, before you are even thirsty, drink water. Stay hydrated and keep some food in your stomach. You don't want to overeat but you also don't want to be hungry on the ride.
Enjoy it! This is such an amazing event and when you get out there, you are going to be able to