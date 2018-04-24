Prepping For This Weekends BP MS150

Click here to see maps.

I have had the pleasure of riding the BP MS150 five times. I am so sad to miss the ride this year but wishing all the best to those who are heading out to La Grange and then on to Austin.

If you are first time rider. I understand your nerves. I have been there. Training is obviously a huge part of this but one mistake I made my first year what when it came to packing.

Here is what the BP MS150 website says you should be packing.

Luggage Requirements:

Each rider is allowed 2 pieces of luggage

Each luggage piece may weigh no more than 25 pounds

Place the luggage tag(s) from your rider packet on your luggage

Include personal tags with name and cell phone number on your luggage

Packing List

On the Route:

Helmet – REQUIRED to participate

Rider Numbers and wristband – REQUIRED to participate

Padded cycling shorts and jersey

Cycling gloves and shoes

Sunglasses, lip balm, and sunscreen

Tire patch kit, spare tubes, and CO2 cartridges or hand pump

Medical insurance card

Identification (driver's license)

Emergency cash and credit card

Water bottles or hydration pack

Jacket/rain poncho

Camera

Overnight Bag:

Personal size tent (optional)

Sleeping bag and pillow

Travel alarm clock

Towel, soap, and shampoo for shower

Toiletries, including medications

Change of clothes for Saturday afternoon and evening

Plastic cover for bike seat on Saturday night

Cycling shorts, jersey, etc. for Sunday

Change of clothes for bus ride home

Comfortable shoes

This is a great list! Also, don't forget sunscreen. Drink water, before you are even thirsty, drink water. Stay hydrated and keep some food in your stomach. You don't want to overeat but you also don't want to be hungry on the ride.

Enjoy it! This is such an amazing event and when you get out there, you are going to be able to