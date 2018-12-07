Protect Yourself From Porch Pirates!

December 7, 2018
Last year Sarah Pepper's mom had her packages stolen off her backdoor step in the MIDDLE OF THE DAY! This year, she had all of her items sent to her office. 

She also may have put kitty litter in other boxes and when they stole them again, they got a whole bunch of kitty litter. However, we can't confi

Here are some tips to protect your packages! 

1. Don't send items to your house, use an Amazon locker or have  UPS or FedEx send the packages to your work! 

2. Track packages online. Sign up for notifications in case items are delayed. 

3. Make it look like you're home.   and if you have an extra car park it in the driveway. If people think you're home, you may be less of a target.

Click here for all the tip from Forbes. 

