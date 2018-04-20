A Reason To Actually Like The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees might not be any match for the Astros on the baseball field, but they are definitely winning on social media.

A few weeks ago, a 10-year-old girl named Cassidy posted a video of herself and she detailed how she was being bullied at school. There was both physical and verbal abuse.

She posted her story on her Facebook page with the caption “please everyone help share my story about being bullied not only for me but for everyone.” But because Cassidy does not meet Facebook’s age requirement, it was taken down.

Cassidy’s mother, Jenn Slater, posted Cassidy’s video on her page. The video features Cassidy revealing the bullying she’s endured on a series of notecards.

So someone at the Yankees brought it to the attention of various players. Their reponse:

Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! https://t.co/uuRb0ghzf1 pic.twitter.com/V2EeuJ1YmW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 18, 2018

Good job, you Yanks.

11 year old Isabella Pieri lost her mother to illness in 2015. Since then, her father Philip Pieri, has been taking care of her and her older brother who is now 13 years old. While we can all understand the heartbreak that any family would go through after losing the mom of the family, there are other practical things that you might not think about. For example, who will help out with your daughter's hair?

Dad Philip said, “Isabella's surrounded by my son and me who can get out of the shower and comb their hair in two seconds. So she didn't catch on to how important it was for young girls to take care of their hair."

But here's where the story takes a beautiful turn. Isabella found someone to do her hair, and it came in the form of an unlikely person - her school bus driver, Tracy Dean.

Tracy, a mom to four, grandma to six, and a breast cancer survivor…has been driving a school bus for 10 years. She noticed for about a year or so that Isabella needed help with her hair after her mom had passed away, but she was hesitant to say something for fear of hurting Isabella's feelings.

But after another little girl on the bus asked Tracy for help with her hair, Isabella asked Tracy herself, two weeks later. Now, Tracy makes it a part of her regular routine to get to school early enough to do Isabella's hair (and the other little girl's).

"I can see that she shines a lot brighter," said Tracy. Isabella's father said that he's seen a confidence in his daughter too, and that he's so grateful to Tracy for helping his daughter "be the princess she is."