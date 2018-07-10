Rebuilding Together Houston Joins The Morning Mix
July 10, 2018
We are almost at the one-year anniversary of Hurrican Harvey and there are still A LOT of Houstonians who haven't been able to go home yet. If you want to get involved and help, you don't have to have building skills, you can get involved with Rebuilding Together Houston.
- For more than 30 years, Rebuilding Together Houston has provided no-cost home repair to thousands of neighbors in need, elderly homeowners and, most recently, Harvey victims. Through the work of volunteers and with the support of public- and private-sector initiatives, we enhance the quality of life for deserving seniors, reduce the financial burdens for both families and taxpayers, strengthen the communities in which they live, and build a brighter future for Houston.
Click here if you would like to Volunteer
- Rebuilding Together Houston announced that it awarded twenty rooms of furniture to be given to twenty families over a twenty-day time frame by Exclusive Furniture. The donation will help furnish the homes of Harvey survivors, senior citizens, and veterans throughout the Houston market. The donation also provides Exclusive Furniture management and staff the opportunity to help these twenty families during the 20th Anniversary of Exclusive Furniture.
- Delivery started on Wednesday, June 20th with five families receiving new bedroom furniture.