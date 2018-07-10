Rebuilding Together Houston Joins The Morning Mix

We are almost at the one-year anniversary of Hurrican Harvey and there are still A LOT of Houstonians who haven't been able to go home yet. If you want to get involved and help, you don't have to have building skills, you can get involved with Rebuilding Together Houston.

For more than 30 years, Rebuilding Together Houston has provided no-cost home repair to thousands of neighbors in need, elderly homeowners and, most recently, Harvey victims. Through the work of volunteers and with the support of public- and private-sector initiatives, we enhance the quality of life for deserving seniors, reduce the financial burdens for both families and taxpayers, strengthen the communities in which they live, and build a brighter future for Houston.

Click here if you would like to Volunteer