Rhyme Time

March 6, 2019
Here's this week's keyword: Ball

Not short but

Tall

Bathroom is down the

Hall

Make a phone

Call

Contraction of you and all

Yall

Not big but

Small

Barbie is a

Doll

The galleria is a

Mall

You move in a U

Haul

Don’t trip and

Fall

You can pictures on a

Wall

