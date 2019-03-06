Rhyme Time
Houston's Favorite Game!
March 6, 2019
Here's this week's keyword: Ball
Not short but
Tall
Bathroom is down the
Hall
Make a phone
Call
Contraction of you and all
Yall
Not big but
Small
Barbie is a
Doll
The galleria is a
Mall
You move in a U
Haul
Don’t trip and
Fall
You can pictures on a
Wall
