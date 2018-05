We play every Tuesday at 7:25 with The Morning Mix.

This week all your words rhyme with SWIM

If you wanna practice for next week.

Not her but

Him

Short for Timothy

Tim

Workout in the

Gym

Snap into a Slim

Jim

Now whole milk but

Skim

Your arm is a

Limb

Saying ____ and Proper

Prim

If you’re skinny you’re

Slim

Not bright but

Dim

Short for Kymberly

Kim