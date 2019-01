Here's this week's edition so you can practice for next week.

Keyword: Year

Bud light is a type of



Beer

You cry a

Tear

A phobia is a

Fear

Not far but

Near

To yell loudly at a game

Cheer

Bambi was a

Deer

I see things Crystal

Clear

The conjunction of we are

We’re

It’s down in Galveston Pleasure

Pier

You pierce your

Ear