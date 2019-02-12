Rhyme Time 2-12-19

Here's This Week's Edition

February 12, 2019
Keyword: Chill

When you are sick you are

ill

Short for William

Will

Parents say sit

Still

You pay a water

Bill

You cook on a

Grill

Kind of pickle

Dill

You run on a tread

Mill

Jack and

Jill

Went up the

Hill

Short for Phillip

Phil

