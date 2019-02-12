Rhyme Time 2-12-19
Here's This Week's Edition
February 12, 2019
Categories:
Keyword: Chill
When you are sick you are
ill
Short for William
Will
Parents say sit
Still
You pay a water
Bill
You cook on a
Grill
Kind of pickle
Dill
You run on a tread
Mill
Jack and
Jill
Went up the
Hill
Short for Phillip
Phil
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
17 Feb
2CELLOS Smart Financial Centre
22 Feb
MUSE Toyota Center
01 Mar
Amy Schumer Revention Music Center
01 Mar
Mariah Carey -Caution World Tour Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
02 Mar
Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Toyota Center