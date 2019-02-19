Rhyme Time 2-19-19

It's Houston's Favorite Game!

February 19, 2019
Your Keyword today is: Day

Short For Beyonce

Bey

Horses eat

Hay

Not go but

Stay

Month after April

May

Go outside and

Play

Not a yay vote but a  

Nay

Sam Houston Toll is the Belt

Way

Type of bird blue

Jay

Santa rides in a

Sleigh

Aquanet is Hair

Spray

