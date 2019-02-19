Rhyme Time 2-19-19
February 19, 2019
Your Keyword today is: Day
Short For Beyonce
Bey
Horses eat
Hay
Not go but
Stay
Month after April
May
Go outside and
Play
Not a yay vote but a
Nay
Sam Houston Toll is the Belt
Way
Type of bird blue
Jay
Santa rides in a
Sleigh
Aquanet is Hair
Spray
