We play every Tuesday at 7:25. Everyone's favorite game RHYME TIME!

Here's this week's so you can practice at home for next week.

All your words Rhyme with Rain

Water goes down the

Drain

Something is simple it’s

Plain

Lobsters come from

Maine

Barcelona is in ___

Spain

It’s on a tracks

Train

____ The Rock Johnson

Dwayne

You fly in this___

Plane

Really bad headache

Migraine

Meal Chicken Chow

Mein

No pain no ___

Gain