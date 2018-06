Keyword: GOAL

Not half but

Whole

A snitch in your office

Mole

Past tense of steal

Stole

Stop drop and _____

Roll

Eat cereal in a

Bowl

Online hater

Troll

All over Houston a Pot ______

Hole

Heart and _____

Soul

Use it to bbq

Charcoal

On the beltway you pay a

Toll