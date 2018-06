Here are this week's clues so you can practice for next week.

Rhymes with Harry

A Haunted house is _____

Scary

Three Stooges Curly Moe and _____

Larry

The song I think I wanna _____ you

Marry

Movie _____ McGuire

Jerry

Tinkerbell is a ____

Fairy

Fruit Straw ______

Berry

Prince Leia ___ Fisher

Carrie

Lactose intolerant can’t eat

Dairy

With a ____ on top

Cherry

Little house on the

Prairie