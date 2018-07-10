Here's this weeks edition.
July 10, 2018
We play Rhyme Time every Tuesday at 7:25 and the rules are simple. You just have to know how to Rhyme ;) Oh and be able to Rhyme quickly. You will have 20 seconds to answer 10 questions and all the answers will Rhyme with the day's keyword.
Here's this week's so you can practice for next week.
Keyword: Go
Opposite of yes
No
Girls wear it in their hair
Bow
Not high but
Low
Short for Joseph
Joe
Saying get all your ducks in a
Row
On your foot is your big
Toe
Kids eat cookie
Dough
Not fast but
Slow
You put it on a sunburn
Aloe
Santa says it
HO HO HO