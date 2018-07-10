Here's this weeks edition.

We play Rhyme Time every Tuesday at 7:25 and the rules are simple. You just have to know how to Rhyme ;) Oh and be able to Rhyme quickly. You will have 20 seconds to answer 10 questions and all the answers will Rhyme with the day's keyword.

Here's this week's so you can practice for next week.

Keyword: Go

Opposite of yes

No

Girls wear it in their hair

Bow

Not high but

Low

Short for Joseph

Joe

Saying get all your ducks in a

Row

On your foot is your big

Toe

Kids eat cookie

Dough

Not fast but

Slow

You put it on a sunburn

Aloe

Santa says it

HO HO HO