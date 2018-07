This week's word was Fan

Here are the clues and answers so you can practice for next week.

Disney Character Peter

Pan

Beer comes in a

Can

Short for Daniel

Dan

Past tense of Run

Ran

Parent drive a mini

Van

Short for Stanley

Stan

In the summer you get

Tan

Old video game Pac

Man

City in Texas _____ Antonio

San

If somethings not allowed it’s

Ban