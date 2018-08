We play every Tuesday at 7:25

This week's keyword was: Shoe

It’s a board game with Ms Peacock and Mr Green

Clue

It’s very sticky

Glue

Me and ____

You

To scare someone say

Boo

Bear Winnie The

Pooh

When you eat you

Chew

Animals are at the

Zoo

Not old but

New

Past tense of Grow

Grew

It’s a drink Mountain

Dew