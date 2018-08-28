Rhyme Time 8/28/18
Rhyme Time 8/28/18
August 28, 2018
Categories:
Keyword: GUY
When you’re sad you
Cry
Not Hello but good
Bye
In a plane you
Fly
Not outgoing but
Shy
Clouds are in the
Sky
James Bond is a
Spy
Not the truth but a
Lie
Who what when where
Why
Not low but
High
