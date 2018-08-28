Rhyme Time 8/28/18

August 28, 2018
Keyword:  GUY


When you’re sad you

Cry

Not Hello but good

Bye

In a plane you

Fly

Not outgoing but

Shy

Clouds are in the

Sky

James Bond is a

Spy

Not the truth but a

Lie

Who what when where

Why

Not low but

High 

