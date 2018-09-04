Rhyme Time 9-4-18
Here's This Week's Rhyme Time
September 4, 2018
Heat
If someone’s happy they’re up
Beat
Sit in your
Seat
Your toes are on your
Feet
Not sour but
Sweet
You live on a
Street
T-bone is a type of
Meat
At Dinner you
Eat
Short for Peter
Pete
Trick or
Treat
To Win Unfairly
Cheat
