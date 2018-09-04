Rhyme Time 9-4-18

Here's This Week's Rhyme Time

September 4, 2018
Heat

If someone’s happy they’re up

Beat

Sit in your

Seat

Your toes are on your

Feet

Not sour but

Sweet

You live on a

Street

T-bone is a type of

Meat

At Dinner you

Eat

Short for Peter

Pete

Trick or

Treat

To Win Unfairly

Cheat

