Road Closures For This Weekend's Chevron Houston Marathon

Here is a list of streets to avoid this weekend!

January 14, 2019
The Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon take place this Sunday, and before you leave make sure your route won’t be one of the dozens blocked off!

Streets close at 6 a.m., and re-open gradually as runners finish the race. Most streets are expected to be open by 2 p.m.

According to ABC 13, the following streets are some of the most heavily-traveled corridors in Houston affected by the race:

- Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)

- West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby

- Kirby (northbound from Inwood to San Felipe, and southbound from San Felipe to Bissonnet

- Post Oak Boulevard northbound from Richmond to San Felipe

- Memorial Drive (westbound from Chimney Rock to 610, and eastbound from 610 to Shepherd)

- Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby

- Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain

- Montrose (southbound from Bissonnet to Dallas, and northbound from Dallas to Allen Parkway)

- Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

- Congress from Crawford to Smith

- Smith from Congress to Franklin

For a complete list of street closures, click --> HERE!

Good luck to all the runners! 

