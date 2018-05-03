Royal Wedding Watch Parties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to get married at 6 am on May 19th! They are broadcasting and so if you are planning a watch party.

First the invitations. You can download one here or you can do the standard text or Facebook invite.

They announced what kind of cake they are going to have. If you wanna make something similar. Here you go.

Also, you have to have hats. I mean come on. The hats are amazing. This is where I am having an issue, I only have Astros, Texans and Dynamo hats and a Fedora but I mean, you can get a fastener or a hat but wear something!

Also, as far as flowers, it looks like Peonies, cause that's her favorites.

Here's a couple of Fun Facts you may wanna throw out at your party.