Sad News This Morning Former Astros players Luis Valbuena Jose Castillo Have Died In A Car Accident

December 7, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
Sports
The Morning Mix

Click here for the full story from KPRC

Major League Baseball said that infielders Luis Valbuena and José Castillo were killed in a car crash that happened in Venezuela after playing in the country's winter league. It appears their vehicle veered off the road after hitting a rock, the website reported.

Tags: 
Former Astros Players die in car accident

Recent Podcast Audio
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
Home For The Holidays Larry and Nathaniel Mix 96.5 On Demand
Morning Mix Family Meeting Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #15 - Kyle tried to make Geoff admit that the NFL season was better than what he expected. Geoff channeled his sports talk radio persona and rejected the notion.  Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 11-27-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes