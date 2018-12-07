Sad News This Morning Former Astros players Luis Valbuena Jose Castillo Have Died In A Car Accident
December 7, 2018
Major League Baseball said that infielders Luis Valbuena and José Castillo were killed in a car crash that happened in Venezuela after playing in the country's winter league. It appears their vehicle veered off the road after hitting a rock, the website reported.
