Sarah Pepper's High School Notes

We were going to our Freshman mixer dance and this is the conversation between my best friend Katie and I about the night.

The second part is the aftermath of when I realized I had danced with my COUSIN!

Sarah,

The dance is this Friday and my mom said she can pick us up and you can stay the night but can your mom take us? It’s from 7-10 and we have to get our tickets before Thursday. Let me know if that’s ok.

Katie,

_____

Katie,

Yeah, that’s fine. What are you going to wear? I was thinking jeans and my new American Eagle shirt but I don’t know. What do you wear to a high school dance? We aren’t in eighth grade anymore! Jenny is going to wear a tank top my mom will NEVER let that happen. See you at lunch.

Sarah

Sarah,

Yeah, I was thinking about wearing the tank top I got from American Eagle last weekend. Sorry, your mom won’t let you wear one but your button up is super cute it will be ok.

Monday after the dance

Katie Sarah,

I know that you’re embarrassed about what happened at the dance but I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. Jenny said you were crying in the bathroom during lunch and you ate your lunch in the stall. It’s going to be ok. Everyone is going to forget I promise. It’s really NOT that big of a deal!

See you soon, Katie,

Katie,

NOT that big of a deal. When they were doing the mixer dance did you grab a shoe, dance with a guy and halfway through realize that you were dancing with YOUR COUSIN!?! NO, you didn’t. I know he’s only a second cousin and it’s on my dad’s side and I had no idea we were related to the Holtz’s cause I never see that side of the family but now everyone KNOWS that I danced with my cousin and I know they are laughing! No one is ever going to forget that!

Sarah,

They will absolutely forget I promise! Remember when you had an accident at the zoo in third grade and you thought everyone would call you Sarah Pepper pee pants for the rest of your life. It’s been years since that has happened! It’s going to be ok and like you said, he’s a second cousin and YOU have never met him before and how were you supposed to know!

Please stay calm, Katie

Katie,

I’m transferring schools. Thanks for the Sarah Pepper Pee Pants reminder.