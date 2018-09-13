Sarah Pepper's Most Embarrassing High School Moment To Date!

It is my first every football game as a high school student. This is the Friday of the game. When you are a freshman you are assigned a Senior Sister and they take you to the game, paint your face green, you wear a green shirt because they call you a “Greenie” because you’re new to high school. It was SUPPOSED to be fun!

This is between my best friend Katie and I.

Sarah,

Hey my mom said she can drop us off tonight but she has Bingo after so she can’t pick us up. Can your mom?

Katie

Katie,

Yes, my mom said she can take and pick us up because she said she wants to come to my first game and get pictures of us. So you can tell your mom my mom will take us both ways. We are supposed to meet our Senior sisters at Turoni’s at 6:00 for our face paint and then my mom will pick us up at 11 at McDonald’s after the game.

Sarah

Sarah ,

You’re mom’s not going to take pictures of us at the game for real right? That’s so embarrassing. Maybe we can just take pictures before and that’ll be ok. Don’t forget your green shirt and your green socks. Evie said she already bought the face paint and the green hair coloring. See you tonight at 5:45 at my house.

Katie,

This is the following Monday. This is the note that Katie sent home with my homework because I couldn’t come to school on Monday.

Sarah,

Here’s your algebra and bio homework. We didn’t have anything for Theology and it was a gym day. So sorry about Friday night! . I had no idea that you were allergic to latex and that the face paint had latex in it. Evie felt so bad and even came by my lunch table today to make sure that you were ok. I talked to your sister and she said the swelling has gone down and that your face won’t be red anymore. Sorry you had to get a steroid shot and miss the Freshmen initiation after the game. The good news is when your mom had to leave to take you to the doctor she stopped taking pictures of us in the stands. Anyway, I’ll see you tomorrow at school Page me later if you wanna talk. It’s gonna be ok. People will forget about in a week!

Katie