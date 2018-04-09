Sarah Pepper's Weekend In Five Photos
Saturday Willie came out with me to his first event and helped judge the Rescue Pet Parade at City Center. He was super intense.
After the parade Elizabeth and I met up with best friend from High School Sara and her sweet boy, Miles.
This brownie was from Yard House at City Center. It was amazing!
I like taking Willie out to meet peole who may not be "dog people" so they can see the love a rescue can give. Part of me thinks most people are dog people, maybe they just haven't met the right dog yet :)