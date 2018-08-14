Schlitterbahn offers FREE admission to first responders and military

As a thank you to all active duty and retired military, police, firefighters and EMTs will be welcomed at Schlitterbahn Waterparks with FREE admission during American Heroes Week Aug. 13-19.

This is for both active duty and retired military, police, firefighters and EMTs you just need to show your military ID or proof of employment at the water park ticket booths.

They released this statement:

"It’s a tribute to the hard-working first responders and members of the armed forces who dedicate their lives to the safety and freedoms of everyone in their community. Of course, it’s much more fun to visit with family, so in addition to the free ticket, the spouses and dependents of our American Heroes are welcome at a deep discount – 50 percent off the gate price. Keep in mind the parks will have varying hours and attractions open during American Heroes week."

KHOU