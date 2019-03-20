School Cancellations Due To Deer Park Fire

Updated list for Wedenesday March 20th

March 20, 2019
The Morning Mix
Sarah Pepper
Get all of the updates here at ABC 13.

Channelview ISD: The Channelview Independent School District will be closed Wednesday, March 20, 2019 as a precaution due to the Deer Park Fire.

Deer Park ISD: Due to potential impact of the fire incident on our community, school is cancelled Wednesday. After-school activities are also canceled with the exception of selected out-of-district games. More details at www.DPISD.org.

Galena Park ISD: All classes and activities cancelled Wednesday.

La Porte ISD: Classes cancelled and all offices closed Wednesday. Employees should not report to work.

Sheldon ISD: Classes and extracurricular/after-school events cancelled Wednesday.
Pasadena ISD: The latest information indicates the winds and weather may impact the air quality in the Pasadena area to an unhealthy level; therefore, in an abundance of caution, Pasadena ISD will be closed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

YES Prep East End and Southeast: Campuses will be closed due to the proximity to the Deer Park fire. YES Prep posted on its Instagram page that it will keep everyone informed of any changes and continue to monitor the situation.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

San Jacinto College: All San Jacinto College campuses will be closed Wednesday, March 20, 2019, due to the impact from the ongoing tank fire at the Intercontinental Tank Company in Deer Park. This includes all day and evening classes and extracurricular activities.

