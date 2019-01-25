A School Superintendent was Arrested for Using Her Insurance to Get Treatment for a Sick Student

This story out of Indiana has garnered National attention after Casey Smitherman who is the school superintendent in Elwood was arrested.

She has a 15-year-old student who didn't come to school because he had a sore throat. She checked on him because she knows he comes from a tough household and in the past, she has bought him clothes and helped keep him clean and that's when she found out that he didn't have insurance.

The doctors wouldn't examine him and so she lied and said he was her SON and got him a prescription under her own son's name.

Well, someone tipped the cops off about this and she as arrested for misconduct, insurance fraud, insurance application fraud, and identity deception.

In her statement she said, quote "I wanted to do all I could to help him. I know this action was wrong. In the moment, my only concern was for this child's health."

The school board seems to be on her side saying, quote, "She made an unfortunate mistake, but we understand it was out of concern for this child . . . she continues to have our support."